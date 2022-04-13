The Emir of Dutse, in Jigawa State, Nuhu Mohammadu-Sanusi has endorsed the presidential ambition of Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, saying that he is the best man for the country’s number one job.

The Emir endorsed Mr Amaechi after he visited him at his palace on Tuesday. Mr Mohammed-Sanusi said the minister’s track record as a former speaker, governor, and minister makes him the best person for the country’s top position.

Mr Amaechi was received by a crowd of party supporters. Mr Amaechi is on a northern tour campaigning to be nominated as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister said he was in Jigawa to inform the emir and his friend, the governor, about the rail project, which is expected to pass through Dutse to Maradi and to inform them about his political ambitions to contest the presidency of Nigeria.

“Mr Amaechi is an honest man, and whatever you say about him, you cannot change the fact that he is an honest man. He is a confident person. Wherever you see him you know he is the meaning of total confidence. These are qualities of leadership. These are things that we need in a leader especially today, people who are confident, and who can face realities and challenges. He is resilient.

“His resilience I will tell you also, if Amaechi wants to achieve something, by whatever means, he will find a way to get it done because he is a communicator. This is why I have endorsed him. I have high regard for him and I have confidence in his executive capacity. He is fully competent, being a speaker twice. He is most qualified, the Emir said.

The emir recalled that Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State fought insecurity to a standstill and also improved the lives of his people.

“In Nigeria, we are always carried away by tribal, political and other issues but here’s a Nigerian that I know, and Amaechi is a true Nigerian who is detribalized. He provided a place for Muslims to worship in Rivers State which I understand are been destroyed after he left, he endured all the humiliations targeted at making the Muslims feel unwanted in Port Harcourt, and I also know that God will reward him.

“In this country, we are faced with distress, and part of it is by our own making, not the government. What are these issues? Job opportunities, fighting corruption, Infrastructural development and social vices such as armed robbery, banditry and so on. These are the problems that are facing our country today, the emir said.

“He is a bridge-builder and he is a man who is always meeting people. About 16 years ago, this Council (Dutse emirate) decided to adopt children from Rivers State, particularly from his local government area, Ikwerre, we adopted the 16 children, put them in school with my own children, most of them are graduates, some are married now, and when I told him, he was very grateful and I have high regard for him and I have confidence in his capabilities, so he knows what to do, he is not a new hand, and he won’t bother himself buying houses and building houses, and so, he is fully most qualified for the job, the emir said.

“When I heard about the train going to Maradi, I called Amaechi to ask why the train was not passing through Dutse, and he told me that he would do something about it. And this gentleman, three months later was able to get the approval for Dutse to be included in the Kano-Maradi rail line, this is the Rotimi Amaechi that I know, and I hope you will come back like you brought Buhari two times here to campaign for him, we hope the next visit will be when you clinch the seat,” the monarch said.

In his remarks, Mr Amaechi said he has been a friend of the people of Jigawa since when he was a Governor of Rivers State.

“I have a lot of connection with Jigawa, therefore, I will not commence my activity, my search to seek the support of Nigerians to vote for me to be the President without coming to Jigawa to see you and the people of Jigawa State support me, Mr Amaechi said.

Governor withholds endorsement

After the palace endorsement, Mr Amaechi, visited Governor had a closed-door meeting with the governor of the state Muhammad Badaru at the Government House, Dutse.

Mr Badaru commended Mr Amaechi for the railway projects connecting Jigawa State, he said it impacts the positively the economic fortune of residents of the state. He, however, did not endorse the minister’s move to become president, explaining he would rather wait for the decision of the APC Governors’ Forum (NGF), before endorsement any aspirant.