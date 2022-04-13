No fewer than 26 people have died and several are missing after a boat capsized in the Shagari River in Sokoto State on Tuesday evening.
The chairperson of the Shagari Local Government, Aliyu Dantani, confirmed the incident while addressing journalists at the scene of the accident.
Mr Dantani said many of those who died from the mishap were children between 15 and 17-year-old going to fetch firewood across the river.
ALSO READ: Four siblings drown, another missing in Kebbi boat mishap
He said the number of people on the boat was unknown, he added that 26 bodies have been retrieved from the river so far. He said the rescue operation spearheaded by local divers is still ongoing.
