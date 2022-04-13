A combined team of police and military troops foiled an attack on Akwando Village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

The police spokesman in Kaduna State, Mohammed Jalige, stated on Tuesday that the troops killed one of the bandits and recovered one AK47 rifle.

Mr Jalige explained that the team acted on information received at about 4 p.m. on Monday that suspected bandits had invaded Akwando Village.

The team immediately mobilised to the village and repelled the bandits, he added.

“The criminal elements on sighting the operatives opened fire and as the troops returned fire, one of the bandits was neutralised and an Ak47 rifle loaded with 17 rounds of live ammunition was recovered.

“The other gang members fled with bullet wounds,’’ he stated.

Mr Jalige added that the corpse of the neutralised bandit was deposited at Kachia General Hospital as investigations and rigorous patrol went underway to apprehend the fleeing bandits.

He stated also that normalcy had returned to Akwando Village and appealed to the public to report anyone with a gun injury to the authorities, assuring absolute confidentiality.

(NAN)