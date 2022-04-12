Kano State Police Command on Monday announced the suspension of the centuries-old traditional annual pantomime performance, known as Tashe in Kano, over concerns that it may cause an increase in criminality in the state.
The Tashe pantomime is usually celebrated on the tenth day of Ramadan. The event often involved men dressed in masks and other comical attires satirising events and persons around them.
The spokesperson of the police in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the suspension was necessary because in previous celebrations, criminals disguised as Tashe performers freely indulged in the use of banned substances, thuggery, and robbery.
“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Dikko, called on the good people of Kano state, especially parents and guardians to warn their children not to involve in any act of breaking law and order.
ALSO READ: Blasphemy: Kano court sentences atheist to 24 years in prison
“Anyone caught will be dealt with according to provisions of the law,” the official threatened.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Damola - +2348170247220
JOIN THE CONVERSATION