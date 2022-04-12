Kano State Police Command on Monday announced the suspension of the centuries-old traditional annual pantomime performance, known as Tashe in Kano, over concerns that it may cause an increase in criminality in the state.

The Tashe pantomime is usually celebrated on the tenth day of Ramadan. The event often involved men dressed in masks and other comical attires satirising events and persons around them.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the suspension was necessary because in previous celebrations, criminals disguised as Tashe performers freely indulged in the use of banned substances, thuggery, and robbery.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Dikko, called on the good people of Kano state, especially parents and guardians to warn their children not to involve in any act of breaking law and order.

“Anyone caught will be dealt with according to provisions of the law,” the official threatened.