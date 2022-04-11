Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the governor of Kano State, has approved the appointment of Usman Bala as the new Head of Service of the state.

Until his new appointment, Mr Bala was a permanent secretary with the state’s Ministry of Information.

In a statement issued on Monday by Abba Anwar, chief press secretary to Mr Ganduje, the governor also approved the appointment of four permanent secretaries.

One of the newly appointed permanent secretaries is Muhammad Bello Shehu, who was the Director of Research and Statistics of Kano Roads Maintenance Agency (KARMA). He is now the permanent secretary of the agency.

Magaji Lawan, who was a director in the Ministry of Finance, was also appointed the permanent secretary of the ministry.

The last permanent secretary is Bilyaminu Gambo Zubairu who was a director at the state Primary Health Care Management Agency, Rano Zonal Office and Mairo Audi Dambatta, who was a director in the Office of the Head of Service.

The statement said all the appointments are with immediate effect. While congratulating them for their new appointments, Mr Ganduje said they should chase good virtues in public service.

“You must take it as part of your responsibilities, employing IT-based techniques in your day to day official engagements.

“You must also bear in mind that, it was your proven track records that uplifted you to present spaces. Hence all eyes will be on you to see how you will navigate through,” the governor said.