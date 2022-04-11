The police in Zamfara State said they have rescued 39 people abducted by bandits, during a clearance operation in the Karanya forest of the Kaura Namoda area.

The spokesperson of the police, Mohammed Shehu, in a statement, said those that were rescued were abducted from various communities in Maru and Bungudu local government areas of the state.

“The rescued victims include eight males, 15 females including nursing mothers and 16 children,” he said.

“The achievement was because of the ongoing clearance operation by the joint police and military at Dabar Magaji camp in Kadanya forest, stretching between Kaura Namoda and Maradun local government areas.

“Victims have been medically treated by the joint police and state government medical teams and later debriefed by the police detectives and will be handed over to the officials of the two areas for reuniting the victims with their families,” he added.

The police also said they arrested 10 other suspects committing various crimes among whom were four members of the outlawed Yan Sakai Group.

Yan Sakai is a vigilante group operating in communities across the North-west region. They are mainly made up of local hunters who work with security personnel to protect their communities from bandits raiding rural communities and farms.

Among the 10 arrested were three suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of two persons at Fakon Idi area in Talata Mafara and two suspects arrested for breaking into a house and stealing mobile phones in Gusau.

He added that members of the group were arrested by troops attached to operation Hadarin Daji.

“They were suspected of invading of Dogon Kade market where marketers including Fulanis were attacked and harassed. This type of situation aggravates reprisals attack from bandits killing and abducting innocent people.”