Two people died and three others sustained life-threatening injuries after an uncompleted one-storey building collapsed at Hotoro quarters behind Chula filling station in Kano.

The two deceased, Aliyu Sulaiman (27) and Abdulganiyyu Sulaiman were students of a nearby Quranic school.

Their teacher told PREMIUM TIMES the incident happened around 3:08 a.m. on Saturday while the deceased were sleeping under the collapsed structure.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of Kano State Fire Service. This is the second time a building is collapsing in a month.

On March 17 the State Fire Service reported the death of one person and several persons injured after a three-storey building collapsed along Ahmadu Bello way in Kano State.

It was gathered that the story building, which is under construction collapsed with several workers trapped within it.

The state fire service would later disclose that only two workers were trapped in the building.

The statement revealed that while one person was rescued alive, the other victim was found unconscious and later confirmed dead.