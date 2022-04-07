The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board have commenced the payment of N715 million as a terminal benefit to 343 retired civil servants in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the pension scheme, Kamilu Musa, stated this at a press conference in Dutse, on Thursday.

Mr Musa said the amount was the terminal pension for those who retired from service from February 2022.

According to him, the amount being paid will cover the retirement benefit, death pension and death pension balance.

Mr Musa said the payment covered retirees from the state civil service, Local Government Councils’ service, and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

He said N555,877,255.30 was paid to 251 retirees who retired from State service, Local Government Councils (LGC) as well as in Local Government Education Authorities (LGEA).

He said the families of 21 deceased employees from the state civil service, 16 persons from the LGC and 18 persons from the LGEA received a total of N125, 042, 697.36.

He said a total of those on death pension balance are 37 in number and were given N34, 812, 788 .17.

“Jigawa is up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees which includes those who died in active service.“ The board and the State government will continue to ensure the welfare of its workers, for better service delivery and the well-being of retirees after service, the official said.