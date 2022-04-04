The police in Zamfara State on Monday have provided more details about how bandits attacked Tsafe town and killed three people, including the son of the state’s commissioner for security affairs, Mamman Tsafe.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the bandits, Sunday night, invaded Tsafe town, the council headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred in the ‘Hayin Tumbi’ area, which is close to the commissioner’s residence, while many people were still in mosques observing their night prayers,

The state police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, on Monday, said the gunmen invaded the town at around 8:30 p.m.on motorcycles from the Eastern outskirts of the town and started shooting sporadically.

Mr Shehu said police personnel and other security operatives mobilised to the scene and engaged the assailants in a serious gunfight that forced them to retreat into the bush.

“Unfortunately, three persons, including the son of Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Rtd DIG Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe were shot dead by the bandits while scampering for their lives, and three other people sustained gunshot wounds,” Mr Shehu said.

The attack came hours after a police tactical team repelled another attack by bandits on the Western outskirt of Tsafe. A police officer was injured in the confrontation.

Mr Shehu said Zamfara State police commissioner, Ayuba Elkanah, has visited the injured police officer and the families of those killed by the bandits to commiserate with them.

“The commissioner also to assess the existing security emplacement of the area to deploy additional re-enforcement that would forestall future attack in Tsafe and its environ.

“While at Tsafe, Mr Elkanah condoled with the Commissioner, Mr Tsafe, and families of other victims that lost their sons in the attack.

“The Commissioner of Police assures that the deployment of additional joint tactical teams would go a long way in improving the security and safety of Tsafe and its environment. Calling on the residents to improve their synergy with the security operatives, by giving credible and timely information on activities of criminal elements.

“The Commissioner of Police further directed the State CID to conduct a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances of the attacks.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attack on the town is believed to be a reprisal of the killing of a Fulani by a Hausa vigilante group in Tsafe on Saturday.

Reprisal attacks between vigilante groups and armed bandits have triggered several violent incidents in Zamfara and other neighbouring states.

Zamfara State and other North-western states have been consumed by an orgy of violence since 2018. Armed groups, locally referred to as bandits, have killed thousands of people. They have also injured and abducted several other people.

These insurgents impose protection taxes on helpless rural communities, rustle their cattle and kidnap residents and travellers for ransom.