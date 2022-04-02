No fewer than 42 civilians were killed is various attacks by non-state actors in Jigawa State in the Month of March, the police in Jigawa State have announced.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Jigawa State police command, the number is exclusive of unreported civilian death and security personnel killed in the line of action.

Out of the 42 persons killed, eight were as a result of reoccurring violent clash between crops farmers and cattle herders in two restive local government areas of the state – Guri and Kirikasamma.

The figures in farmers, and herders clash is the highest toll in the past months. That has raised more fear as residents often reported the movement of strange armed persons across the state.

In January the police confirmed the killings of two officers in Taura Local government Area by armed bandits. The police also announced the abduction the son-in-law to a government contractor in the state, Haruna Maifata.

The police spokesperson, Lawan Adam, said in the month of March, the police received the report of two kidnap incidents and five armed robbery cases

Mr Adam said the other deaths were unnatural, others due to road accidents mostly occurred due to overspeeding, overloading, and non-compliance and proper usage of road signs.

The official said rape cases top the chart with 12 reported cases in the state’s crime statistics for last month.

The police said that while 42 persons were killed in the month of march 28 other persons sustained injuries.

Jigawa is relatively safe when compared to other states in the Northwest region where bandits and other armed groups regularly terrorise inhabitants.

But reoccurring violent clashes between farmers and cattle herders in Guri, Kirikasamma and Birniwa in Jigawa North East with fertile land suitable for farming and grazing, have remained issues of concern with control of the land has led to bloody conflicts between the groups over the years.

The incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the area have led critics to accuse the Jigawa government of handling the crisis with kids’ gloves.