Bandits have killed at least five people, wounded seven others and abducted an unknown number of persons during an attack on Friday when they stormed a weekly market in the Yantumaki community of Danmusa local government area of Katsina State.

The police confirmed the attack.

Danmusa which is on the boundary of Rugu forest, is one of the main hideouts for gunmen commonly referred to as bandits.

A local source, Magaji Basiru, told PREMIUM TIMES that those killed include three traders and two children who were killed in the stampede that followed as people tried to run from the bandits.

The bandits abducted traders and customers and escaped with them into the forest.

“They came around some minutes to 3 p.m. and went straight to the phone sellers part of the market.

In a short statement confirming the attack to journalists, the spokesperson of the Katsina police command, Gambo Isa, said one person was killed while five were injured.

“Today (Friday) some terrorists attacked the GSM section of Yantumaki Market and started shooting sporadically. They came in their usual style; motorcycles, at high speed and wielding guns.

“The two small boys that died were pushed to the ground during the rush by people to escape the bandits’ bullets.

“The other three killed were traders while some of those wounded include traders and customers,” he said.

Mr Basiru added that several people were abducted by the bandits during the attack and goods were carted away.

“We can’t say exactly how many people have been abducted but they’re many of them. You know, the people of the areas involved need to be contacted to know who and who has not returned. As we speak, (Friday Kate late evening) wares and goods are still out there in the market although policemen have taken over the area,” he added.

“They shot six people and stole many handsets. One died and five were taken to Danmusa General Hospital. Some of them were later transferred to Dutsinma and Katsina General Hospitals. The situation is under control now,” he said.