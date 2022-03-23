The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the recovery of 34 corpses from the scene of an attack on Sunday in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement he issued in Kaduna.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura local government area.

“According to the report, four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA.

“Two military personnel were among the 34 killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.

“The 32 locals killed are listed as follows:

– Angelina Aboi

– Godiya Iliya

– Peace Iliya

– Stephen Emmanuel

– Patrick Pius

– Gwamna Ishaya

– Philip Joseph

– Godwin Latong

– Aba Chawai

– Nancy Luka

– Sophia Luka

– Hosea James

– Daniel Sofa

– Geoffrey Ado

– Bala James

– Henry Dauda

– Augustine Iliya

– Irmiya Michael

– Murna Luka

– Monday Buki

– Reuben Kumai

– Zilien Gudak

– Anita Dauda Kawai

– Rifkatu Dauda Kawai

– Titi Bawa

– Jacob Yayock

– Samuel Ufui

– Silas Bulus

– Victor Ayuka

– Jummai Yunana

– Sunday Tachio

– Hope Luka

“Seven people were injured and are receiving treatment. They are listed as:

– Ndau Abba

– Mani Luka

– Habila Sambo

– Ibrahim Daniel

– Julius Tachio

– Rose Sunday

– Sadunga Kamai

“One Mrs Abigail Joshua, from Adan community, is currently missing,” Mr Aruwan said in the statement.

He added that over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack, while three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised.

“Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed his grief at the feedback, and sent condolences to the families of the locals killed. He prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured a quick recovery,” the statement said.

“The Governor also condoled the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during this attack. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

“Going further, the Governor appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts were sustained to stabilize the area.

“The Kaduna State Government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.

“Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own. A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed. Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan.

“The curfew is therefore essential to urgently stem the tide of violence.

“Government is working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area. Deep consultations with stakeholders are also ongoing. Further developments will be communicated to the public as they emerge, the statement said.

Amnesty International had, on Tuesday, condemned the killings in Kagoro and Kaura local government areas of the state.

Earlier on Monday, the state government had declared a curfew in two local government areas following an outbreak of violence.