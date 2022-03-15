Several people, including police officers, have been killed by bandits in Ngaski town and Gafara community of Ngaski local government area of Kebbi State.

Kebbi State is gradually becoming the new bandits’ hub. North-west states of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Niger state in north central used to be at the receiving end of their attacks.

But in recent weeks, Kebbi has lost more than 83 lives, including the 63 vigilantes killed in Sakaba

That attack was followed by a daring one on the deputy governor of the state, Samaila Yombe, who was on a security tour with the Army Commanding Officer in the state. 18 soldiers and six police officers were killed in the attack.

While briefing journalists later, Mr Yombe said it was a serious gun battle between the security agents and bandits.

Ngaski attack (Kebbi)

Confirming the latest attack to VOA Hausa, the House of Representatives member representing Yawuri, Shanga, Ngaski, Yusuf Tanko -Sununu, said the bandits sent a letter that they would be attacking the community where a tomatoes processing factory is located.

He said after the letter was sent, Chinese men and other workers in the factory were evacuated by the management and security agents were informed but the bandits still went ahead to launch the attack Tuesday afternoon.

“They went to Gafara community under Ngaski Local Government Area where the tomatoes processing factory is located with the intention of taking over the factory but they met stiff resistance from the security agents stationed there. Two civilians were killed there. The security agents did well in confronting the bandits but we would have to wait for now before we know how many people were killed,” he said.

The lawmaker said two bodies had been recovered but asked the VOA Hausa reporter to wait for details later.

However, Labaran Magaji told PREMIUM TIMES that the number of people killed has been increasing but not less than 10 police officers were killed.

“The bandits killed the six mobile police officers at the Tomatoes processing factory (GB Company) and killed four others in Gafara. They could be more than but these are what have been confirmed,” he said.

When told by this reporter that a federal lawmaker told journalists that the number of those killed has not been ascertained, Mr Magaji said the lawmaker granted the interview during the attack.

“He spoke with VOA Hausa while the attack was ongoing. These are the dead bodies that have been confirmed. 13 people are killed; 10 police officers and three civilians,” he said.

Another anonymous source also told VOA Hausa that his younger brother was killed while the bandits were escaping out of the town to Nasko.

He said they also looted shops before leaving Ngaski town.

“They entered the town (Ngaski) shooting in the air and went to Gafara. From Ngaski, we could hear the sounds of gunshots and then we saw a thick black smoke from the tomatoes company site.

“My junior brother was standing on the roundabout in Ngaski when the bandits made their way into the town shooting again. People began to run for their lives and that was when a bullet hit him (brother) on the eye and he died suddenly. They stopped in a shopping complex and looted commodities before they left,” he said.

Mr Sununu lamented that the bandits are threatening the state.

“I can’t imagine what these people are doing. They sent a letter notifying residents of the imminent attack three days before they came and they did. I know that the security agents stationed in the factory tried their best but they went into the town and abducted several people and made away with it. The government needs to act,” he said.

The Kebbi state police command spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.