Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai says a woman can emerge as the next governor of the state considering the numerical strength of women in the state.

Mr El-Rufai’s second term in office ends in 2023. His deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, is a woman.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, the governor said there is a “50 per cent’’ chance of a woman being elected governor because women account for half the population of the state.

Mr El-Rufai said his government would continue to give equal opportunity to women, noting that it has women as commissioners in key ministries.

“You cannot ignore half of your population; it is like clapping with one hand. 50 per cent of our women and young people make up the state.

“We always feel that giving women the same opportunities will make them to perform well, even better than men.

“We have tried to identify competent women and give them opportunity to show they can do better, and they have not failed us; they are giving us their contributions in Kaduna state

“We think the rest of the country should take note and give more women and young people the opportunity, because that is what will move the country forward,’” he said.

The governor said the state was hopeful of getting the best candidate that would continue the good work of his administration.

“I might have my preferences but my wish always is for the people of Kaduna to join me in praying that we get a successor who will take the state to the next level.

“We pray that God chooses for Kaduna State the best man or woman that will improve the quality of life of citizens, correct some of my mistakes, and move the state forward,“ he said.