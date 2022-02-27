The police in Zamfara State have rescued seven kidnap victims in Dansadau axis of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, according to the police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, are from Chibade village in Rijau area of Niger State.

Niger State in the Nigerian North-central zone, like Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi States in the North-west, has, for years, been under attacks by bandits, featuring the killing and displacement of thousands of people and rustling of domestic animals.

Mr Shehu in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday said the victims were rescued by the Tactical operatives of the command in collaboration with the military deployed along the Dansadau axis.

“The victims during debriefing informed the Police that, on 21st February, 2022 Bandits in large number, stormed their village (Chibade) and abducted seven of them to unknown location in Dansadau forest of Zamfara State.

“Joint Police and Military operatives while on a coordinated bush clearance around Dansadau axis, successfully rescued the affected victims and brought them to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau where they recieved medical check.

“All the victims will be handed over to the Commissioner of Police Niger State Police Command for further appropriate action,” Mr Shehu said I’m the statement.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkana, assured members of the general public of the police’s commitment to rid the state of all form of criminal activities.