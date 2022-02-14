The Zamfara State Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu, has inaugurated a seven-member panel to investigate allegations against the deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu, following a request by the State House of Assembly.

Mrs Aliyu said the use of “shall” in section 185 (5) imposes a duty on her office to appoint a panel consisting of people of unquestionable character, integrity and honesty to investigate the deputy governor.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the State House of Assembly has been making moves to remove the deputy governor.

18 members of the House had voted in support of the impeachment move last week.

The seven-member panel is headed by a retired judge, Tanko Soba,. The members are Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), Abdul Ibrahim (SAN), Hussaini Zakariya’u, Amina Tanimu Marafa, Sani Mande and Ahmad Rabah while Ashiru Tsafe will serve as the Secretary.

Mrs Aliyu asked members of the panel to give the deputy governor a fair hearing and chance to defend himself against allegations of gross misconduct, financial fraud, abuse of office and breach of the constitution.

No time frame and terms of reference have been given to the members.

Rift over defection

The deputy governor, Mr Ali, parted ways with Governor Matatwalle after he refused to join the defection to the APC.

They had all taken their offices on the platform of the PDP after the Supreme Court disqualified candidates of the APC who had been declared winners in the 2019 elections.

The House had served Mr Ali the impeachment notice through the Secretary to the State Government before asking the Chief Judge to constitute an investigative panel to verify the allegations against the deputy governor.

Offences

The House, through its Chairman, House Standing, Shamsudeen Basko, said Mr Ali was accused of three offences.

These are “abuse of office, criminal self-enrichment using public funds and failure to discharge official duties.”

Mr Basko said: “Abuse of office. This includes Constitutional breach of section 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c), of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“Criminal self-enrichment using public funds; includes criminal diversion of state funds, conspiracy to defraud the state and approval of dubious retirement in his office.

“Failure to discharge constitutional duties, which give rise to insubordination,” he added.