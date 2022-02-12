The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its North-west zonal congress earlier scheduled for Saturday, Febuary 12.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Umar Bature, in a statement on Friday, said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced the shift of the event.

Mr Bature said a new date will be communicated later.

The party had in April in Kaduna suspended the congress after supporters of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, clashed with those of a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the event.

The warring supporters destroyed ballot boxes before voting could start, forcing observers and other officials to flee the scene.

The main subject of the dispute was the position of zonal National Vice Chairman.

Mr Kwankwaso is at odds with former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, who leads a rival faction of the PDP in Kano. Both men presented candidates for the position of the zonal vice chairman.

On Thursday, the Kwankwaso’s faction obtained a court order restraining Mr Wali’s backed candidate, Bello Hayatu, a former senator for Kano North, from participating in the election.

Also, the factional chairperson loyal to Mr Kwankwaso, Shehu Wada, in a statement, reaffirmed the earlier suspension of Mr Hayatu whom he accused of anti-party activities in the 2019 elections.

“As we approach the impending Northwest zonal party congress, the state executives of the PDP in Kano State and its 44 local government chairmen met on Wednesday the 9th of Feb. 2023 and unanimously endorsed his suspension from the party due to his political romance with the ruling All Progressives Congress and direct involvement in anti-party activities as alleged by his ward during the 2019 general elections.

“You may recall that Gwarzo ward has issued a suspension letter to Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo. The suspension was endorsed by the local and state executive committees.

“We wish to intimate the national working committee and the board of trusties of the party that We followed the necessary due process as enshrined in the constitution of our great party, (the PDP), this same procedure was followed to suspend the former national chairman of the party Prince Uche Secondus and today, the current NWC is the biggest beneficiary of such a process legally provided by party’s constitution.

“I wish to confirm that I am today in receipt of a court order directing both the National and the state chapter of our great party to stop Senator Bello Hayatu from participating in the up coming northwest zonal election.

“It is therefore necessary for us as a party to obey this order to avoid unnecessary legal tussle capable of spoiling our party’s bright chances in the coming 2023 general election

“Glaringly, Senator Bello Hayatu worked for Governor Ganduje’s re-election and he was rewarded by appointing his aide as the Managing Director, Kano Zoological Garden and some Special Advisers in Ganduje’s administration.

“Therefore, the state executive committee reaffirmed the suspension of Senator Gwarzo, as such he does not have the right to contest any position in the party. It is our prayer that he will be withdrawn from the list of contestants as par the said court order,” the Kwankwaso’s faction said in the statement.

But Mahmina Lamido, the spokesperson for Mr Wali’s faction, said Mr Kwankwaso cannot stop their candidate from participating in the zonal congresses because “they did not officially receive the court order.”

Mr Lamido said on Aminci Radio in Kano that: “We did not receive any court order send to our leader, for this reason, nobody can stop us from participating in the election.

“Even if we have seen the court order, the election is not a new one, it is just a completing part of the previous one (allegedly) disrupted by Kwankwaso’s supporters because they have sensed failure.”