Bandits numbering about 200, suspected to be from notorious bandit Dankarami’s camp, midnight Thursday attacked Yangayya in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

They killed the village’s head, Jafaru Rabiu, and four others.

The police command confirmed the attack and the killings.

Halilu kabir, a resident of Jibia, told to PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits stormed the village at midnight and operated for three hours.

“They came on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically. Residents were all matched to the village head’s residence. It was while they (bandits) were conducting a house to house search that the four people were killed while trying to run away,” he said.

A relative of the village head who lives in Katsina metropolis, Ibrahim Safiyanu, said the monarch was killed in his official residence during the attack.

“From what we were told, he was shot by the bandits at his residence. We have been informed by the authorities and he will be buried in Katsina later today,” Mr Safayanu said.

Bandits disturbing Katsina are from Sokoto – Police

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, confirmed the attack and the killing of the village head.

“Immediately we received information on the attack, the divisional police officer in Jibia mobilised his men to confront the bandits who came with sophisticated weapons, including RPGs, but our men succeeded in rescuing the residents of the village who were being taken away into Dumburum forest.

“What they do is to abduct and take into their camps in Durumbu forest. But our officers succeeded in rescuing all the captives and their domestic animals,” Mr Isa said.

He said those who lost their lives were killed before the police arrived.

Mr Isa added that the bandits terrorising the Jibia – Batsari – Safana – Danmusa axis of the state are from Sokoto State.

“We are battling bandits chased out of Sokoto State following air raids on their camps. Most of them have now relocated to the forests in this part of the state,” he said.

The attack on Yangayya is coming a few days after bandits killed 12 people and burnt down half of Illela community in Safana and the abduction of over 50 in Ruwan Godiya community of Faskari local government area.