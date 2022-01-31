Maryam Abacha University of Nigeria, Kano, has named a street on its campus after Haneefa Abdussalam, the five-year-old school pupil kidnapped and murdered early this month in Kano by her teacher.

The commissioning of the street was done on Sunday by the university’s founder, Adamu Gwarzo, at the event attended by the father of the late Haneefa, Abdussalam Abubakar.

According to Mr Gwarzo during the commissioning at the university’s main campus in Hotoro, Kano, ” We are doing this to immortalise late Haneefa who lost her life to some criminal trusted fellows.

” She is gone now and we pray Aljanna should be her final abode. We are also condoling with the parents of the deceased and pray that Allah gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.

President Mohammadu Buhari, minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami; and many Nigerians had comdoled with the family of the late Haneefa following news of her murder.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Abdulmalik Tanko, a teacher, kidnapped and killed his five-year old pupil, Hanifa (Haneefa).

Little Haneefa was Mr Tanko’s pupil at a private school located in Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of Kano State.



According to the police, the principal suspect confessed to have poisoned the girl when he realised that she had recognised him.

“Messrs Tanko and (Hashim) Isyaku then buried her remains in a shallow grave at the private school premises at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters in Nassarawa local government area of Kano State.

“Hashim also confessed that, sometimes in the month of November, 2021, the principal suspect, Abdulmalik met him and one Fatima Jibreel Musa, ‘f’, 27 years old, of Layin Falaki Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA Kano State and ordered them to kidnap Hanifa. They planned but later rescinded their action. Fatima was also arrested,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the Kano government has subsequently shut down the school and also withdrawn licences of all private schools in the state.

The suspect, Mr Tanko, has been arraigned and asked to be detained in police custody pending the conclusion of investigations by the police.

Criminal law in Nigeria

Two criminal law regimes are in operation in Nigeria; the Penal Code and Criminal Code. The Penal Code operates in the northern states of Nigeria and the Criminal Code operates in the southern states of Nigeria. In the Southern part of Nigeria, the offence of intentional killing a person is termed “murder” under the Criminal Code, whereas in the Northern part of Nigeria, same offence is termed “culpable homicide punishable with death”.

Murder, culpable homicide and attempt-to-murder

Section 316 of the Criminal Code defines the offence of murder as follows:

“Except as hereinafter set forth, a person who unlawfully kills another under any of the following circumstances that is to say:

(a) If the offender intends to cause the death of the person killed, or that of some other person; (b) If the offender intends to do to the person killed or to some other person some grievous harm;

(c) If death is caused by means of an act done in the prosecution of an unlawful purpose, which act is of such a nature as to be likely to endanger human life;

(d) If the offender intends to do grievous harm to some person for the purposes of facilitating the commission of an offence which is such that the offender may be arrested without warrant, or for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence which is such that the offender may be arrested without warrant, or for the purpose of facilitating the flight of an offender who has committed or attempted to commit any such offence;

(e) If death is caused by administering any stupefying or overpowering things for either of the purpose last aforesaid;

(f) If death is caused by willfully stopping the breath of any person for either of such purpose, is guilty of murder.