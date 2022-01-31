At least 11 persons were killed on Sunday by suspected bandits at Kurmin Masara in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said personnel from the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area were also ambushed as they moved to the scene.

He said the security forces were, however, able to clear the ambush and arrived in the general area.

Mr Aruwan said eleven people in the village had been confirmed dead, with many others injured.

“Security personnel have begun search-and-rescue operations and are pursuing the attackers on multiple fronts,” he said.

He said “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed regret for the event. He prayed for the souls of those killed and also expressed condolences to their families, and wished the injured a swift recovery.”

Kaduna is one of the North-west states most affected by banditry where terror groups kill and kidnap residents at will.

Other states affected by such attacks are Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara as well as Niger in the North-central region.

The attacks have continued despite repeated pledges by President Muhammadu Buhari and the deployment of more security personnel to the states.