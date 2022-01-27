The police in Jigawa State on Thursday paraded suspects in the killing of two police officers in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected bandits invaded Kwalam in Taura LGA, killings two officers and abducting the son-in-law to a government contractor in the state, Haruna Maifata.

The kidnappers abducted Ma’aru Abubakar, the son-in-law of the contractor.

At a press conference in Dutse, the police commissioner in the state, Aliyu Tafida, said the police arrested the suspects during raids of three criminal hideouts in Maizuwo forest at ‘Dan Gwanki and Yandamo’ villages in Sule Tankarkar local government area..

The commissoner said the raid followed intelligence reports and involved a combined operation by the police, the Criminal Investigation Department, State Intelligence Bureau, Medical Department and three Area Commands of Gumel, Ringim and Kafin Hausa.

Fourteen suspects, comprising 10 males and four females, including a suspect from Kaduna, were paraded alongside six children.

“Items recovered from the suspects included 3 AK-47, nine magazines and 308 live ammunition of 7.6mm, one General Purpose Machine Gun, (GPMC), N 2m cash, Cutlass, six phone sets with nine batteries, 12 sim cards and five SD card memories as well as one 28-seater Toyota Hiace Bus,” the commissioner said

He also confirmed that two of the rifles recovered from the suspects were the same stolen from the two policers killed at Kwalam town.

”The motorcycle recovered belongs to one Abdu Sajo, a commander of a local security outfit called Yanbulala ,who was also shot and killed by yet-to-be-identified persons in Kirikasamma local government area on Tuesday.”

The commissioner added that one victim, Hadiza Chadi, 20, was rescued unhurt.

He said she was abducted at Marmara village in Kirikasamma local government on January 8.

The suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

The commissioner said the police would not relent in the efforts to rid the state of crimes.

He thanked the people and government of the state for supporting the police and sister security agencies.