President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his scheduled visit to Zamfara State.

Governor Bello Matawalle said the president called him a few hours to the schedule, to announce the change.

Mr Matawalle, while addressing journalists at the Government House in Gusau, Thursday afternoon, said the postponement was necessitated by bad weather.

Mr Buhari was scheduled to visit Sokoto State for the commissioning of a cement plant built by BUA Group and proceed from there to Zamfara State for official visit.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the president landed in Sokoto in the afternoon and commissioned the BUA cement plant. He also made a courtesy call to the Sultan of Sokoto.

“As man proposes, God disposes, I am sadly announcing that President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his condolence visit to Zamfara due to the sharp drop in weather condition.

“With poor visibility, the President could not make it to Zamfara. As Muslims, we accepted this as something destined by Allah. The safety of our President is greater than our interest.

“However, I have spoken with the President who assured me of rescheduling the visit soon,” Mr Matawalle said.

While apologising to the people of the state for the postponement, Mr Matawalle said a new date will be announced for the visit.

Zamfara State has witnessed renewed bandits’ activities in the last 20 days, including the killing of at least 200 people in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas.

The attacks drew condemnation from the president and the UN secretary General.

The managing director of the state transport authority, Aminu Adamu, and his family were also kidnapped but later rescued while nine people were killed and hundreds of residents displaced in Tsafe local government area.