A man found guilty of kidnapping a six-year-old boy has been acquitted after the court found that he is mentally challenged.

The spokesperson of the Jigawa State Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba-Santali, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mrs Baba-Santali said Safiyanu Rabiu lured four of his neighbours’ children with sweets and kidnapped one of them.

He took the victim to the elder sister of the child’s mother, telling her his parents had travelled and that he would come back the following day to return him home, the official said.

Mr Rabiu, from Sara town of Gwaram local government area, later made a phone call to a neighbour of the child to inform the parent that their son had been kidnapped. He also a demanded ransom of N700,000, the statement said

“The suspect also called the neighbour and demanded N1 million from him or he would be kidnapped and killed.

“He was later arrested. On interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime.

“In proving the case, the prosecution called seven witnesses and tendered one exhibit, then closed its case.

“In his own defence, the suspect called three witnesses including a medical officer from Kazaure Psychiatric Hospital and tendered one exhibit (medical certificate).

“The court, while delivering its judgment, held that the prosecution had successfully proved their case. However, the defendant was able to successfully raise and prove the defence of insanity at the time of committing the offence. The court thereby discharged and acquitted him,” the statement said.