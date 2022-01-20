President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hailed Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the physical changes he has brought to the state.
Mr Buhari made the commendation while commissioning various projects executed in the last seven years by the administration of Governor El-Rufai.
The president had been received in Kaduna on Wednesday evening by Mr El-Rufai on a two-day visit.
During the visit, the president is scheduled to commission the Kawo bridge, dualised Kaduna city roads and many other projects in Zaria and Kafanchan.
On Thursday during the commissioning of the remodelled Murtala Mohammed Square, Mr Buhari commended the governor for transforming Kaduna.
“If you had not been in Kaduna for sometime now, surely you would miss your road home just like me. El-Rufai has really changed the face of this state.
“I relocated to Kaduna after serving my jail term in the 1980s from Daura. I cannot find my way home with the current development.”
The president also commissioned some projects in Kafanchan in the southern part of the state.
Mr Buhari is scheduled to commission more projects in Zaria on Friday before returning to Abuja.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION