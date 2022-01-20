President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hailed Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the physical changes he has brought to the state.

Mr Buhari made the commendation while commissioning various projects executed in the last seven years by the administration of Governor El-Rufai.

The president had been received in Kaduna on Wednesday evening by Mr El-Rufai on a two-day visit.

During the visit, the president is scheduled to commission the Kawo bridge, dualised Kaduna city roads and many other projects in Zaria and Kafanchan.

On Thursday during the commissioning of the remodelled Murtala Mohammed Square, Mr Buhari commended the governor for transforming Kaduna.

“If you had not been in Kaduna for sometime now, surely you would miss your road home just like me. El-Rufai has really changed the face of this state.

“I relocated to Kaduna after serving my jail term in the 1980s from Daura. I cannot find my way home with the current development.”

The president also commissioned some projects in Kafanchan in the southern part of the state.

Mr Buhari is scheduled to commission more projects in Zaria on Friday before returning to Abuja.