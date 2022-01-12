Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the mother of Kano State House of Assembly minority leader, Isyaku Ali, in Gezawa town.

The old woman, Hajia Zainab, lives with some family members and house staff.

Her son, Mr Ali, is a former Speaker of the house.

Saminu Ali, a son of the lawmaker, told BBC Hausa as monitored by PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen stormed the house at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said the gunmen, carrying sophisticated weapons, forced some of the family members to take them to the lawmaker’s mother’s side in the House.

A Daily Nigerian report quoted the lawmaker saying the gunmen broke the door when she refused to open it for them.

He said it was one of the old woman’s staff that raised an alarm after which the police were informed of the attack.

“Even before I went to Gezawa, the Divisional Police Officers had called me and told me that he deployed his officers to the scene. He said they have already launched investigation into the matter,” the lawmaker said.

Mr Ali also said the gunmen were yet to contact him or other members of his family.

“There is no contact from them so far. We are just praying to Almighty to save her life,” he added.