The Katsina man seen removing the roof of his house to sell in order to rescue his son from kidnappers says some people have turned his plight into a business venture.

Saidu Faskari commended Nigerians for coming to his aid after a PREMIUM TIMES story, but said people should stop sending money in his name because “the target has been achieved.”

He spoke through his neighbour, Ibrahim Bawa, who has been receiving donations on his behalf.

Mr Bawa said the story published by PREMIUM TIMES received “a huge response and we are happy with what you have done but we need to make some clarifications.”

He said after Mr Saidu’s son was rescued, several people sent money through his (Mr Bawa’s) account which is now going to be used to help the old man.

“We don’t want to turn it into something else. I personally posted the video because I don’t have the money to help the man and he is my neighbour. So, I posted it to get people’s attention.

“People have responded and we are happy but some wicked individuals are using that video and the man’s picture to deceive people. I want to use this medium to call on the general public to disregard any post seeking contribution for Malam Saidu.

“While we appreciate what everyone has done, we want to ensure that it is not bastardised. The man is living his quiet life and he wants to continue that way. We are actually surprised by the level of response we have got and we want to thank everyone for coming to the rescue of the man,” he said.

He said somebody posted an account detail on Facebook and was said to have gathered over N200,000 for the man but has not reached out to the family.

“We don’t want his money or what he has gathered, we only want him to fear God and desist from taking advantage of other people’s miseries. Nobody should send money to anyone in the name of Malam Saidu anymore,” Mr Bawa, who is a local journalist, said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the elderly man was seen removing his roof as he gathered money to rescue his son from kidnappers.

They had asked for a N100,000 ransom from the man for the release of his son.

Faskari local government is one of the frontline areas in the state for bandits’ attacks. The area was among the 13 where Governor Aminu Masari shut down mobile telecommunications network as part of efforts to curtail insecurity.