United Nations‘ Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the mass killings last week in Zamfara State and charged the Nigerian government to “spare no effort” to bring the killers to justice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how marauding bandits, suspected to be loyal to Bello Turji, burnt down five villages in coordinated attacks that lasted two days.

Speaking through the spokesperson for the UN in Nigeria, Stéphane Dujarric, Mr Guterres extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

He reaffirmed the UN solidarity and support to the federal government on its fight against insecurity but highlighted that the UN “urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.”

President Buhari had also condemned the attacks and assured that banditry will be history.

Zamfara massacre

Bandits burnt down at least five villages and attacked others in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State from Tuesday to Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the villages attacked are Tungar Geza, Rafin Gero, Kurfar Danya, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.

An anonymous source who spoke to VOA Hausa as monitored by this newspaper said the attacks started from Barikin Daji in what was described as a fight between the bandits and Yan Sakai (the unofficial vigilante members).

“They had been fighting since yesterday (Tuesday night). What scared us was how they were able to displace Kurfar Danya. You know it was said that Kurfar Danya was impenetrable, but I swear to God, they (bandits) have burnt down the whole village.

“They moved to Tungar Na More and to Rafin Gero. As I speak to you now, some houses are still on fire in Rafin Gero. Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki are also some of the villàges that were burnt down,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that villagers had buried 200 corpses as of Saturday morning including the Anka local government area coordinator of the vigilante group.

Mr Turji, who is believed to be behind the attacks, is suspected to be relocating to a new headquarters away from his Fakai base in Shinkafi to Gando forest in Bukkuyum local government area.