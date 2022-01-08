The oil village community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has advocated for the deployment of a military base to tackle insecurity in the area.

Kayode Afolabi, chairman of the community, made the call at a press conference on Saturday in Kaduna.

Mr Afolabi said the call was imperative to stem the menace of kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities in the area.

He said the community was a cosmopolitan settlement with diverse residents from all the regions of Nigeria and had over the years demonstrated a rare quality of self-help with no government intervention.

The community leader decried the spate of displacement in the area due to insecurity, adding that they were trying their best to curb security threats but needed greater assistance from the government.

Mr Afolabi called on the state government to facilitate the permanent presence of a military base in the area to allay their fears, especially at night.

“The presence of military strike force base will not only be beneficial to us but to our neighbouring communities,” he said.

Also speaking, Peter Kumbin, a member of the community, alleged that some members of the community were still in captivity in the hands of kidnappers, adding that deployment of a strike force base would enhance the protection of lives and property.

Mr Kumbin further called for the rehabilitation of the road network in the area.

“No matter our efforts as a community, we have limits as we are unable to have good roads, and we have been severely threatened by the ugly incidence of kidnapping with record of loss of lives and life-threatening injuries of gunshot.

“Many among these sad and ugly scenarios have dampened the spirits of all residents some of which have started packing out.

“All concerned landlords are worried that this is not the Kaduna our governor wishes, we want it on record that our governor may not know what is happening here.

“We particularly acknowledge Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s work of urban renewal as he has approved our community in the regularisation exercise.

“We appreciate him and wish to notify him about our own contributions to what hitherto the government should have done.

“In our proactive response to the security challenges, we established a police outpost after following the necessary due process; it was commissioned by the Commissioner of Police in 2021.

“We also rehabilitated a dilapidated vehicle donated to us by the commissioner and made it roadworthy, equipped it with engine and siren to enhance patrol.

“All the distribution cables ramified in every nook and corner of this community is done by the landlords, the poles and the two brand new transformers are all the hard sweat of the community,” he said.

