Hundreds of residents from five communities in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara State have been trouping into Anka town after bandits killed many people in their villages.

Sources who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said the number of those killed was yet to be ascertained.

A lawyer, who is also a member of Zamfara Charity Organisation, said he saw many of the displaced villagers taking refuge at the Anka local government Secretariat.

“Before I left for Gusau this morning I counted over 500 people, mostly old women, ladies and children. The attack started from Tuesday night to Wednesday,” the source, who pleaded anonymity, said.

He said local volunteer workers on the orders of the Sarkin Zamfara Anka were supporting the displaced persons.

Attacked villages

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the villages attacked are Tungar Geza, Rafin Gero, Kurfar Danya, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.

An anonymous source who spoke to VOA Hausa as monitored by this paper said the attacks started from Barikin Daji in what was described as a fight between the bandits and Yan Sakai (the unofficial vigilante members).

“They had been fighting since yesterday (Tuesday night). What scared us was how they were able to displace Kurfar Danya. You know it was said that Kurfar Danya was impenetrable, but I swear to God, they (banidts) have burnt down the whole village.

“They moved to Tungar Na More and to Rafin Gero. As I speak to you now, some houses are still on fire in Rafin Gero. Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki are also some of the villàges that were burnt down,” he said.

While he could not confirm the number of those killed, the source said several people who made it to Anka town could not find their family members.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Abubakar Gero, a youth leader in Bukkuyum local government area, confirmed that the attacks started in Kurfar Danya.

“The attacks were connected. The bandits started attacking communities from Bukkuyum. We gathered that they came in their hundreds because the villagers used to resist any attempt to attack their village.

“After attacking Kurfar Danya they also raided Ruwan jema and killed many and burnt foodstuff to ashes. I can confirm that they returned to Ruwan Jema this morning. The level of damage is yet to be ascertained by people of the community for they are still on the run,” Mr Gero said.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Mohammed Shehu’s line was busy when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him and an SMS to him was not responded to.