The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on State Affairs, Muhammad Shehu, has resigned.

Mr Shehu also announced his defection from the faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano backed by the governor, to the one loyal to Ibrahim Shekarau.

The development comes amidst an ongoing internal crisis bedevilling the party’s state chapter.

While Mr Ganduje is backing the executives of a faction ĺed by Abdullahi Abbas, Mr Shekarau, a former governor of the state and currently Kano Central senator, is backing the leadership of the other faction.

After a meeting with his supporters on Tuesday, Mr Shehu told journalists that he took the decision to join the Shekarau faction alongside thousands of his supporters due to a lack of purposeful leadership by the Abbas-led faction.

He said he and his supporters had resolved to join the Shekarau faction with a view to campaigning for Barau Jibrin, a gubernatorial hopeful.

Mr Jibrin is the current senator representing Kano North.

Mr Shehu said Mr Abbas-led faction had not been fair to him and his supporters in Nassarawa Local Government, where he hails from and has grassroots supports.

Mr Shehu is the first government official to publicly announce his support in the aftermath of the court judgment that sacked the executives loyal to Mr Ganduje.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that some members of the APC loyal to Mr Ganduje were secretly registering their loyalty to the Shekarau faction.

The crisis

The crisis got worse and degenerated into a legal tussle after the 18 October parallel congresses that produced two sets of executives loyal to the two leaders.

Mr Shekarau’s faction elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Mr Ganduje’s faction elected Abdullahi Abbas.

It is against this backdrop that a High Court in Abuja on two different sittings ruled on the matter.

The court, on 30 November and 17 December, ruled in favour of the faction loyal to Mr Shekarau, after the APC headquarters had endorsed the congresses that produced Mr Abbas-led executive.

Mr Shekarau is the leader of the group called G7.

Members of the group include Mr Jibrin and four members of the House of Representatives from the state, namely Nasiru Abdua, Tijjani Jobe, Sha’aban Sharada and Haruna Dederi.