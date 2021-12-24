Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has signed the N159.5 billion appropriation bill for the year 2022 into law.

This is contained in a statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, and made available to journalists in Gusau on Friday.

The House of Assembly presented the total sum of N159,481,587,029.00K before the governor as 2022 appropriation bill for his assent.

Mr Bappa said the bill was presented to the governor by the entire members of the State Legislature, led by the Speaker, Nasiru Magarya, at the Council chambers of the Government House.

According to the statement, Mr Matawalle commended the legislature for its speedy deliberation on the budget proposal presented to it and said the synergy between the executive and the legislature will continue to grow stronger for the benefit of the citizens of the State.

“I want to observe without doubt that the current legislature in our dear state is the best so far in its records of achievement and success,” the governor said

.

He said the implementation of the 2022 budget will begin in earnest from the first week of January and that all mechanisms necessary have been put in place to track the budget performance so that the best can be optimised from the scarce and available resources.

He, then, announced a five-day, mid-term retreat for commissioners and special advisers to hold in the second week of January.

(NAN)