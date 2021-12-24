Gunmen Wednesday night attacked Nahuche community of Zamfara State and abducted five residents.

Nahuche, in Bungudu Local Government Area, is a few kilometres from the state capital, Gusau.

A resident of the community, Kasim Abdullahi, said the bandits did not fire a single shot.

“They came around 12:30 midnight, brandishing guns. But they didn’t fire a single shot even after abducting the people,” he said.

He mentioned those abducted to include: Hassan Makkiyu, Ibrahim Maishago, Basiru Yabo and two children of Muntari Spawa.

He said the kidnappers have yet to contact the families to demand for ransom.

In another attack, bandits killed two persons and carted away sheep and goats in Tungar Bai and Tungar Kade villages in Garbadu ward of Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

According to a resident, Abubakar Sani, one of those killed was Sanusi Kwargo, a commercial motorcyclist, and another resident named as Abu Dan Bala.

“They now frequent our villages in Garbadu and others in southern Talata Mafara area. We’re suffering in silence due to the negligence of security personnel in the area,” he added.

The immediate former councilor of the area, Bello Bado, said the villages under the area have come under repeated attacks in the last few months.

Efforts to get the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, to speak on the latest incidents were unsuccessful. He did not return calls nor reply to messages sent to him.

Zamfara is one of the North-west states most affected by banditry. Others include Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna.

The terror groups attack communities in the region at will despite the heavy deployment of security operatives to the area.