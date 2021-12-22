The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has signed the state’s 2022 budget into law.

The signing ceremony, held in the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Wednesday was attended by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, and principal officers of the legislature, commissioners and other aides of the governor.

At the event, the governor said “the N278.58 billion budget will be faithfully implemented to advance public welfare and develop human capital and infrastructure.

“The signed budget allocates N184.53bn to capital expenditure and N94.05bn to recurrent, a ratio of 66:37%.

“With N89.67bn, the Social Subsector has 49% of the capital budget, the largest sectoral allocation. Capital allocations in the social sub-sector are Education (N41.66bn), Health (N28.63bn) and Social Development (N19.37bn). Capital budget allocation for public works and infrastructure is N28.94bn, and N8.79bn for housing and urban development.”

Mr El-Rufai said he was pleased ”that for the seventh consecutive year, Kaduna State is signing its appropriation bill into law well ahead of the first day of January.”

He explained that this ”alignment of the fiscal year and the calendar year has ensured that budget implementation can commence by 1st January of each year”. He attributed ”this consistent trend to the active collaboration between the House of Assembly and the executive for the benefit of the people”.

The governor described the budget as ”the budget of the people, a budget of sustainable growth”. He commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly for its thorough work on the draft budget estimates, disclosing that the House of Assembly increased the budget size from the N233 billion proposed by the executive to N278.58 billion to accommodate more project requests.

House Speaker, Mr Zailani explained that the legislature ”is fully aligned with the focus of the government on human capital development and infrastructure”.

The 2022 budget was presented to the Kaduna state House of Assembly on 12 October.