The Kaduna State Government has announced the constitution of governing councils for the Kaduna State University, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, College of Education, Gidan Waya, and the College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The government also appointed a new board for the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

Hussaini Adamu Dikko is appointed chairman of the Governing Council of KASU, with Ismail Sanusi Afieza representing the organized private sector, and Dr Tanimu Muazu Meyere, Habiba Sani and Charity Shekari as members.

Other members of the KASU Governing Council include the Vice-Chancellor, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, two representatives of the KASU Senate, one person appointed by the Congregation, one person appointed by Convocation, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and the Registrar as secretary of the Council.

Ishaya Dare Akawu will chair the Governing Council of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic with Haruna Uwais representing the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, and Gladys Goje and Dr Salisu Garba Kubau. Other members include the Rector, the permanent secretaries of the ministries of Health and Finance, a member of the Academic Board, and representatives of the Nigerian Association of Engineers, Ahmadu Bello University and Ministry of Justice.

Binta Abdulrahman (a professor) was named chairman of the council of the College of Education, Gidan Waya, with Kabiru Ajuji, Masa’udu Doki Igabi, Bayie Joseph Dauda named as members representing the public.

Other members include the Provost of the College, the Permanent Secretary- Kaduna Ministry of Finance, the Permanent Secretary -Kaduna Ministry of Education, and the Permanent Secretary -Ministry of Justice, two representatives of the Academic Board, non-academic staff and the National Commission for Colleges of Education.

The council of the College of Nursing and Midwifery has Andrew Suku (a professor) as chairman. Members include Dr Amina Abdulwahab, Prof. IK Zubairu and Rahila Gajere, permanent secretaries of the ministries of Finance and Education, the Provost, Deputy Provost, the College Librarian and the Bursar.

Other members are the Director, Nursing Services of the Ministry of Health, representatives of the Nursing and Midwifery Council and the National Board for Technical Education, with the Registrar of the college as the secretary.

Abdulrahman Sambo will lead the new board of of Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital. Other members include Mohammed Sani Dalhatu, Gambo Mohamed Gadan Gaya, Mrs Margaret Audu representating community interest, Prof. Idris Suleiman representing the medical profession, and Prof. Kabiru Musa Yusuf, and Dr Anthony Friday Shemang as representatives of other professionals in the health sector.

The Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital board also has as members the Vice-Chancellor of KASU, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, a representative of Ministry of Health, representative of the University Senate, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, and the chairman of the Kaduna hospital medical advisory committee. The teaching hospital’s director of administration will be the secretary of the board.

Signed

Muyiwa Adekeye

Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication)

22nd December 2021