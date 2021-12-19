Armed persons on Sunday killed at least 20 people in an attack in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the state government has said.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a Sunday statement that the bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in the Idasu area of Giwa local government.

Mr Aruwan said the attacks left more than 20 residents dead.

The Nigerian military and police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that over 20 people were killed during the attacks by bandits on several villages in Giwa LGA, Mr Aruwan said.

He said houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt, along with agricultural produce at various farms by the rampaging killers.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls,” Mr Aruwan said.

He said the governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief.

“The identities of the victims will be published once further details are confirmed by the Kaduna State Government. In the meantime, security agencies have sustained patrols in the general area,” the commissioner added.

The latest incident occurred two days after a similar series of attacks on separate Kaduna communities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kaduna Government confirmed on December 17 that at least nine people were reported killed and two others injured in separate attacks in Chikun, Zaria, and Zangon Kataf local government areas of the state.

Kaduna is one of the North-west states most affected by banditry where terror groups kill and kidnap residents at will.

Other states affected by such attacks are Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara as well as Niger in the North-central region.

The attacks have continued despite repeated pledges by President Muhammadu Buhari and the deployment of more security personnel to the area.