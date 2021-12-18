A High Court in Abuja, on Friday, reaffirmed the sack of the executive of a faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The court dismissed a motion by the faction challenging its earlier judgement and fined it N1 million for filing what the court called a frivolous and time-wasting motion.

The court, presided by Hamza Muazu, affirmed the earlier judgement it delivered on November 30.

Friday’s judgement was delivered after the Ganduje faction filed a motion asking the court to stay proceeding and set aside its decision which nullified Abdullahi Abbas-led executives.

However the court ruled that the faction loyal to Ibrahim Shekarau, the senator representing Kano Central, had conducted ward and local government congresses in the state.

The court further held that the local government congress conducted by the Shekarau faction remained valid and that it had the authority to elect the state executives.

Two factions of the party in the state had conducted parallel congresses on October 18 but the party headquarters endorsed the one conducted by the loyalists of Mr Ganduje.

The Shekarau faction had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Mr Ganduje’s camp elected Abdullahi Abbas.

Mr Shekarau is the leader of the group called G7.

Members of the group include Barau Jibrin, who is the senator for Kano North, and four members of the House of Representatives from the state, namely Nasiru Abdua, Tijjani Jobe, Sha’aban Sharada and Haruna Dederi.