Kano Emirate’s longest-serving kingmaker and former district head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan, has died.

Mr Adnan, who held the title of ‘Sarkin Ban Kano’, died on Friday. He was 95 years old.

Suleiman Maitama, the publisher of Dambatta Reporters, a community based online news medium, told PREMIUM TIMES that the traditional ruler died Friday morning in Kano, following a protracted illness.

Mr Maitama said the funeral prayer of the deceased will hold after Juma’at prayer in Dambatta Local Government Area.

He was appointed as Sarkin Bai in 1954 by the then Emir Muhammadu Sanusi I. As the kingmaker, he turbaned four Kano emirs, including late Ado Bayero in 1963.

However, in 2019, he was dismissed as district head of Dambatta, alongside the district heads of Tsanyawa, Dawakin Tofa, Minjibir and Bichi, over alleged opposition to the creation of new government emirates in Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The dismissed district heads were believed to be loyal to the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

After his dismissal as district head of Dambatta in 2019, he retired to his Danbazzau residence in the Kano metropolis, where he lived until his death.

The late traditional ruler was the first Kano State Commissioner for Education in 1968.

He attended Dambatta Elementary School from 1935 to 1939; Clerical Training School, Zaria from 1946 to 1947 and later obtained a Diploma in Parliament Procedures.

He started his working career in the Kano Native Authority, where he served in various capacities, including as a senior accountant.

Mr Adnan was elected as a Member of the House of Representatives in the First Republic and served as the Chief Whip of the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC).

He was the father of former Finance Minister, Mansur Muktar, among many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.