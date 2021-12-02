The police have arrested 13 persons suspected to be involved in setting ablaze the head office of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told reporters that the suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons while vandalising the property.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the building located along Maiduguri Road in Kano metropolis, in Tarauni Local Government Area, was set ablaze by protesters suspected to be against the APC faction.

The building housed the head office of a faction of the APC led by former Kano governor, Ibrahim Shekarau. A rival faction is loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Kiyawa said the police Commissioner in the state, Sama’ila Dikko, deployed a team of the police’s Operation Puff Adder to the scene to restore normalcy and arrest the culprits.

He said the police team arrested the 13 suspected thugs (Yan Daba) and recovered dangerous exhibits from them.

Mr Kiyawa said normalcy was immediately restored and investigation had commenced. He said the suspects will be charged to court.

“The Commissioner of Police, warned that, criminals will have no hiding place in Kano State. They are advised to either repent or leave the state completely. Otherwise, they will be arrested and face the full wrath of law.

“He thanked the good people of Kano State for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support and cooperation. He urged residents to pray for the State, the Nation and report incidences to the nearest Police Station and not to take laws into their hands.

“Rigorous patrol and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State, as the Command will sustain the ongoing “Operation Puff Adder”.

In case of emergencies, the Command can be contacted via; 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271 or log into the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on Play Store,” the police spokesperson said