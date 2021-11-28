The Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), in Katsina State, has appealed to the federal government and other stakeholders to assist the school with more buses.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, made the appeal during the school’s 5th and 6th combined convocation held on Saturday at Dutsin-Ma.

He said, “While we provide the opportunity to highlight the achievement of the university, it also provides the opportunity to inform all stakeholders of the challenges confronting the university.

“We understand the economic downtown in the country caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the dwindling oil prices in the global market.

“Despite that, I must draw the attention of the government to the complexities and cost implications of running a multi-campus system with a distance of about 25 kilometres from each other.

“The burden of transporting staff and students to and from both campuses cannot be overemphasized, especially for a young institution such as FUDMA with little or no sources of revenue.”

“I appeal to the Federal Government, philanthropists, businessmen, politicians and other well-wishers to assist us with more buses to ease the burden of transporting staff and students.”

Mr Hamisu-Bichi said that the challenges of more lecture halls, classrooms, offices, residential accommodation for the staff and hostels for students are enormous for the university to provide.

“Because the university is fast expanding in academic programmes, the staff and students population requires all these structures and facilities for effective learning, teaching and research in the institution,” he said.

He said 56 of the 1,201 undergraduate students earned first-class degrees, 92 post-graduate degrees, one PhD, 24 masters, 19 professional diplomas and 48 Post-Graduate Diplomas in different academic programmes.

(NAN)