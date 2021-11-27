The manager, Kiyawa Primary Healthcare Facility, Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Northwestern part of Nigeria, Muhammad Kani, has confirmed the rising cases of pneumonia among children under five years in the third quarter of 2021 in the local government area.

The official told reporters in the state that the number of pneumonia cases was hitherto undetected because health workers were unskilled to detect the disease.

Mr Kani said in Kiyawa LGA, in the first quarter there were 10,448 antenatal care cases registered, but this increased to 11,138 in the third quarter.

He said in the quarterly register, numbers of pneumonia cases were detected by health workers after they acquired skills on how to identify pneumonia among children under five.

The official added that in the first quarter of 2021, though there was less detected pneumonia cases “but there was 12.6 per cent of infant mortality rate of the numbers of children that visited health facilities with different health problems”.

“While in the third quarter, despite the high record cases of pneumonia among children, the infant mortality rate dropped off at 3.9 per cent. That could only be because pneumonia is being detected and treated with simple antibiotics at the health facilities,” Mr Kani said.

Kiyawa LGA in Jigawa central zone has a high prevalence of pneumonia cases among children out of the 27 council areas in the state following a survey earlier conducted, Mr Kani said at an event to commemorate the world pneumonia day on November 12, in the state.

Mothers’ experiences

The event, organised by Save the Children International, took place at the palace of district head of Kiyawa community, hosting hundreds of residents and rural women and community volunteers who narrated experiences about the prevalence of pneumonia in the council area.

Fatima Muhammad, a volunteer, said several rural women are being educated on how to prevent children from pneumonia as well as detecting the disease at household levels and how to treat it.

Mrs Muhammad said, “We now understand that pneumonia disease is not a spiritual issue because we used to think the disease is associated with jins because I experienced how children under five are facing difficulty in breathing and even fainted.

“But following enlightenment campaigns by the organisation- Save the Children International, we now know what it is.

Also, Amina Awaisu, a member of the Federation of Women Muslim Association, (FONWAN) said many Women in Kiyawa do not know about pneumonia, however, with consistent enlightenment, the trend is now changing for better.

Mrs Awaisu, a trained volunteer, said at community level they were able to educate mothers on how to prevent, detect and cure the disease.

Disease burden

Experts have said almost a third of all pneumonia deaths are caused by air pollution, noting that the climate crisis is a child rights crisis and poses a serious threat to children’s health and well-being.

Mercy Gichuhi, the Country Director, Save the Children International Nigeria, said; “This year’s World Pneumonia Day reminds us of our collective responsibility to take action and confront one of the greatest threats to our existence.”

Ms Gichuhi, at an event to mark the World Pneumonia Day on November 12, in Jigawa State, said air pollution is not only changing the environment; it is denying children the chance of celebrating their fifth birthday and “we must not allow this to continue. We all must work together to protect the future, by ensuring that children born today survive their fifth birthday.”

With the theme: “Pneumonia and Air Pollution,” Ms Gichuhi said the World Pneumonia Day 2021 focuses on one of the greatest risk factors of pneumonia.

She said according to the Global Burden of Disease survey (2019), air pollution is responsible for almost a third of all pneumonia deaths.

Ms Gichuhi said available data have shown that global vaccination rates have dropped to levels which have not been recorded in a decade, with 3.5 million more children not receiving vaccines at all in 2020, compared to 2019.

Also speaking, the Chief of Party, INSPIRING project, Save the Children, Adamu Isah, a medical doctor, said “Our experience from the field has shown a clear relationship between air pollution and pneumonia.”

He said this year’s World Pneumonia Day aptly reflects one of the reasons pneumonia continues to be the leading childhood infectious disease in Nigeria.

“To defeat pneumonia, we will need to confront the underlying factors such as air pollution and ensure families modify and change practices that expose children to indoor air pollution,” Mr Isah said.

The district head of Kiyawa, Adamu Aliyu, an educationist, expressed dismay over the government’s policy on inducing mothers with material gifts to accept routine immunisation in the state.

Mr Aliyu said, “It is improper and encourages bribery and it discourages immunisation coverage in the state especially if immunisation workers cannot afford to provide some incentives to the household.”

The traditional ruler said it is the responsibility of the government to provide basic healthcare services to citizenry and make children immunisation compulsory by sanctioning any defaulting households.

Meanwhile, the director, Public Health, Jigawa State Ministry of Health, Namadi Abdullahi, said the government will ensure access to healthcare in the 27 local council areas of the state.

Mr Abdullahi said the state has earmarked N72 million monthly to treat children under five and pregnant women and other vulnerable groups “for free”.

He said the funds are for the care of children with killer diseases including pneumonia.

Mr Abdullahi said the state government has also reached the national target of having health facilities in every ward in terms of functionality and operational for 24 hours.

He said the state has also benefited from the federal government project, the basic healthcare fund which is now available at 279 health facilities in the state, noting that vulnerable groups have registered and received treatment for free.