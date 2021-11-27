A 400-level student in the Faculty of Education of Bayero University, Kano, Binta Isa, died in her hostel room on Friday from an illness.

A statement on Saturday by the university’s spokesperson, Lamara Garba, said Ms Isa, who hailed from Kogi State, died around 7 p.m. after complaining of chest pain.

According to the statement, the University Health Services said she had previously visited the New Campus Clinic on Wednesday, complaining of chest pain. It said she was diagnosed and administered some drugs.

The facility further explained that the deceased had responded to treatment and attended her lectures on Thursday and Friday, as well as other routine activities.

“On Friday, November 26 in the evening during Magrib prayer, she again complained of mild chest pain to her roommates but she managed to perform ablution and prayed the Maghrib prayer in the room.

“However, the roommates were shocked to have come back and met her lying on the floor.

“They immediately raised an alarm and she was taken to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where she was confirmed dead by the doctors.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Sagir Adamu Abbas, along with the University Registrar, Jamil Ahmad Salim, Director University Health Services as well as the Director of Security, Abdulyakin Ibrahim, were all at the scene.

“Meanwhile, the Management of the University has contacted and briefed her brother, who resides in Kano about the situation.

“The Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Management, staff, and students of the University, has expressed sadness over the death of the young Ms Isa, who died in her prime.

“He sent a heartfelt condolence to her parents, relatives, and colleagues. He prayed to Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her jannatul Firdaus,” the statement said.