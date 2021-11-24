The police have rescued 24 kidnapped victims in Shinkafi and Tsafe local government areas of Zamfara State.

The state police commissioner, Ayuba Elkana, disclosed this during a press briefing. He said four of the victims are secondary school students abducted while writing their WAEC examination in Shinkafi and a student of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

Thirteen of those were rescued in Shinkafi local government area.

Mr Elkana said “the victims who spent 60 days in captivity have now been rescued unconditionally.

The remaining 11 kidnapped victims were rescued in Tsafe local government area.

“On 22nd November, 2021 at about 2330hrs, two (2) Golf Vehicles with registration number AE 535 ARG and GUS 274 XF conveying passengers from Kano to Sokoto were blocked by armed bandits along Wanzamai village and abducted all the passengers.

“On receipt of the distress call, Police Tactical Operatives deployed along Gusau – Tsafe – Funtua road embarked on extensive search and rescue Operation and finally succeeded in the unconditional rescue of eleven (11) passengers.

“All the rescued victims have been debriefed and re-united with their families,” he said.