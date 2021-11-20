A Jigawa State High Court in Birnin Kudu has sentenced Idris Munkaila to life imprisonment for raping and infecting his six-year-old sister-in-law with HIV.

The convict had earlier been forced to marry the sister of the victim after he was found to have also infected her with HIV.

The spokesperson of the state’s Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba-Santali, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mrs Baba-Santali said Mr Munkaila, a resident of Sara in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state, committed the crime in June 2017.

The judge, Musa Ubale, on October 5, found him guilty of rape, an offence punishable under Section 283 of the Penal Code Law of Jigawa State, the statement said.

Mrs Baba-Santali said Mr Munkaila was found to have lured the little girl (name withheld) and scolded her not to tell anyone after raping her.

According to the spokesperson, a few days later, the mother of the victim observed a whitish discharge from her private part and the girl then revealed her violation by the convict.

She added that evidence before the court revealed that the defendant previously had also infected the sister of the girl with HIV after an affair with her just before she was to be handed out in marriage to another man.

“The sister … informed her parents that it was the defendant (Mr Munkaila) who infected her with HIV.

“The marriage was cancelled and the sister of the prosecutrix was married to the defendant based on arrangement by their families.

“However, the mother of the prosecutrix having known the defendant’s HIV status, she took her 6-year-old daughter to the hospital for medical test,” Mrs Baba-Santali said

“The defendant was later arrested and charged to court for the offence of rape.

“In proof of the case the prosecution called five (5) witnesses, and tendered two (2) exhibits and the defendant testified for himself.

“Both counsel to the parties addressed the court.

“The found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, thereby convicted the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment as provided under the Jigawa State Penal Code Miscellaneous Amendment, 2014,” the statement said.

One other Discharged

Meanwhile, in another judgment, the official said the judge discharged and acquitted Garba of Maduba Fulani Settlement of Buji Local Government Area of the state.

“Mr Garba was arraigned for the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death under Section 221 (b) of the Penal Code Laws of Jigawa State 2012.

“The facts of the case was that, in the year 2018, the defendant was said to have used an axe and caused serious injury to one Abubakar Juli (deceased) which led to his death.

“The deceased was said to have hailed from the same community with the defendant. The defendant was arrested and charged to court, but he denied the charge.

“In order to prove the case, the prosecution called two witnesses and tendered two exhibits, then closed its case. While the defendant testified as a witness in his own defence and closed his case.

“Delivering the judgment, the judge held that the prosecution failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, thereby the defendant was discharged and acquitted,” Mrs Baba-Santali said in the statement.