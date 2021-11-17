The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Appropriations to allocate funds to commence the construction of the 132 KVA Gwaram sub-station in Jigawa State.

That resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by Yusuf Galambi (APC, Jigawa) on Wednesday during plenary session.

Moving the motion, Mr Galambi said N300 million was appropriated for the project in the 2016 Appropriation Act, but President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter in 2017 requested that the funds for the project should be diverted another project.

He noted that the president in the virement promised that adequate funding will be made available for the project in the 2017 budget. That promise, he said, has not been fulfiled.

Mr Galambi said the Jigawa State Government had already made land available, with a Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) but the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to commence any visible action on the project.

In 2020, the Federal Executive Council approved N717 million as counterpart funding for the 132 KVA Gwaram sub-station, which is under the Siemens AG power deal.

The federal government approved N8.46 billion in total as counterparts funding for all the power projects under the Siemens AG deal.