The Kano state Executive Council has given approval for the completion of the multi-million naira Janguza-Durum-Kabo-Karaye road projects, which were abandoned since 2010, the state Commissioner for Information Mr Muhammed Garba, said on Monday.

In a statement in Kano, Mr Garba said that the approval was granted at a meeting of the council.

It said that the contract, initially awarded by the Ibrahim Shekarau administration at the cost of N3, 424, 010, 877.00 billion, was reviewed to N7, 020, 139, 700.55 billion, based on the scope of work.

Mr Garba further explained that the council, however, had rejected a proposed downward review of the project cost, by over N2 billion, to allow for the execution of a quality job, taking cognisance of the high prices of construction materials.

The commissioner pointed out that the project would be jointly financed by the state government and benefitting local government councils of Kabo, Karaye and Rimin Gado, on a 50-50 basis contribution, respectively.

The statement also announced the council’s ratification of approval for the award of contract for the construction of Ganduje-Landigel-Jalli Road at the cost of N863, 148, 176.40 million.

Another approval, he said, included the sum of N89, 952, 927.65 million for the provision of facial recognition systems at both the domestic and international wings of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport as part of efforts to strengthen its security.

The commissioner revealed that the council had also approved the award of contract for the provision of flood control measures at Bichi Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force at the sum of N42, 643, 899.58 million.

(NAN)