The police in Zamfara State have rescued two persons, two weeks after they were kidnapped by bandits.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesperson in the state, said the victims were rescued during “extensive search and rescue operations”.

He said the victims, who were abducted in Magami in Kaura Namoda, were rescued in Dumburum and Gidan Jaja forest in Zurmi local government area.

The spokesperson said they had undergone medical treatment after which they were also debriefed by the police.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah psc+ sympathised with the victims for the suffering they passed through within the period they spent in captivity .

“He assures the people of the State that, Police in Collaboration with other security agencies and state government will continue to work assiduously to ensure the unconditional rescue of all kidnapped victims across the state.

“The CP further called on members of the public to continue to support the security operatives in the ongoing Operations against recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the State,” the statement added

Zamfara, like Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi States in the north-west and Niger in the north-central, has been plagued by incessant bandits’ activities for more than a decade.

Despite recent security measures taken by Governors of the states, bandits still attack, kill and kidnap a number of people.