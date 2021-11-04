A Qur’anic teacher has been arrested by the police in Katsina State for allegedly kidnapping the four-year-old son of his uncle.

The police paraded the suspect on Wednesday at the State Command headquarters in Katsina. Responding to questions at the event, 39-year old Jamilu Idris said he abducted the boy to extort money from his father.

“I went to Funtua where my uncle lives with his family. When Umar Faruk, mu cousin, came out to tell me that his father was not around, I used the opportunity to kidnap the boy. Because he knows me, he did not refuse to follow me. I took him with me, bought him Viju milk and eventually took him to the motor park where I took him to Abuja,” he said.

In Abuja, he said “he took the boy to a woman and told her that Umar is his friend’s son who would be taken back to Funtua”.

“When I returned home, I changed my voice to that of a Fulani man and called Umar’s father, my uncle and told him that his son had been kidnapped. I told him to give us five million but he said he had only N500,000,” he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said the father of the child, however, refused to pay the ransom and instead involved the police.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on everyone to be involving the police in issues like this. We are against payment of ransom to kidnappers.”

Arrest of teenager armed robbery suspects, others

Also paraded were four suspected members of an armed robbery gang the police said was operating in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Isa said the teenagers suspects were arrested after killing two and injuring four people in a house they attacked in Dan Tudu area of Jibia town.

One of the suspects, Anas Dahiru, said they did not have the intention to kill but rather to steal when they entered the house.

“When we entered the house, an old woman saw Muhammadu (one of them) and wanted to shout for help but he used a pestle to beat her on the head, while I killed one of the children,” he said.

In the morning, one of the suspects attended the funeral prayers for the deceased and one of the children in the house they attacked identified him and raised an alarm.