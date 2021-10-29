Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has presented a budget proposal of over N196 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year.

The governor’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement on Thursday, said the proposal, tagged “Budget for Consolidation and Prosperity,” was presented before the lawmakers on Wednesday.

Quoted as speaking before the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, the governor said the total recurrent expenditure for the incoming fiscal year is estimated at N 88,473,614,717.03, representing 45 per cent of the total budget size.”

Mr Ganduje said the capital expenditure of N107,879,853,788.07 will be dedicated to financing projects and programmes across the state.

“Education has more than 26 per cent of the total budget, which is N51.6 billion. From there, the sum of N3.4 billion will be used for boarding schools feeding and N2.2 billion for capital projects and programmes in tertiary institutions,” the governor said.

The statement added that the sum of N33.8 billion was earmarked for the development and construction of underpasses, flyovers, bridges and various roads construction.

According to the governor, the budget seeks to further consolidate his policies directed at stimulating economic growth and expansion as well as improving the wellbeing of the citizens.

“The process of formulating the 2022 Budget was informed by the compelling need to continue consolidating the fiscal position in safeguarding the allocations on Education sector especially Girl Education, Health, Infrastructure, Social Protection, Nutrition issues and security among other core service delivery areas,” the governor said.

“The total Recurrent Revenue to be collected for the 2022 fiscal year is estimated to the tune of N146, 844,501,343.00 which consists of N 33,862,079,343.00 as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and N68,299,480,000.00 as revenue from the Statutory Allocation.

“Value Added Tax (VAT) N37,556,575,000.00 as well as other receipts of N7,126,367,000.00 The total recurrent revenue is higher than that of the year 2021 by N39,006,141,043.22 representing 26.56% increase.”

“The Capital Receipts component of financing the 2022 budget consists of Grants general stood at N 11,717,616,875.00. the loan is estimated to be N22,368,333,461.00 while other Capital receipts for the year 2022 is N15,423,016,826.10.

“Therefore, the total expected capital receipt for the year 2022 is 49,508,967,162.10 which is lower than the 2021 by N40,589,403,078.17 represent 45.05% decrease.”

“Part of the recurrent expenditure according to him, reveals that “The sum of N 61,993,825,929.78 is dedicated for the payment of Monthly Salaries and Allowances to the Civil servants, Political office holders, State House of Assembly, judiciary and Office of the Auditor-General, both State and Local Government in the state.

“While the sum of N26, 479,788,787.25 is earmarked to cater for the payment of running cost to State MDAs as Overhead cost,” Mr Ganduje told the state lawmakers.