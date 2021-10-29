The Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has sacked one of its officers, Jamilu Gambo, for bursting the tyres of a trailer with a knife.

The agency’s spokesperson, Abubakar Nabilusi, in a statement on Thursday, said the Managing Director of the agency, Baffa Dan’agundi, has approved the sack of the officer for unprofessional conduct.

Mr Nabulisi said Mr Gambo destroyed the tyres following a quarrel with the driver of the truck.

The development ignited a protest by tanker drivers and led to the closure of the Kano-Hadejia road, and a gridlock in the area.

Mr Nabulisi said the agency took the decision to sack the officer with advice from the security agencies.

“The Managing Director Kano Road and Traffic Agency, Hon. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, appreciates the leadership of the NARTO Kano Branch for their quick intervention during the incident which prevented him from mob action which would have resulted in his death and also the police for their role and assured anyone found wanting at his duty post would not be spared.

“On behalf of the Agency, Baffa apologises to the general public whose movements were delayed as a result of the incident.

“The Agency also wishes to announce that the sacked officer has been handed over to the police for further investigation and made to pay for the damages caused on the driver’s vehicle,” the official statement said.