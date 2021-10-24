The Nigeria Union of Journalists will on Monday hold a “peaceful march” aimed at ensuring the safe return of a journalist, Tordue Salem, who is said to have been missing since October 13.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Salem, a reporter who covers the House of Representatives for the Vanguard newspaper, was last seen on October 13 at Garki district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The FCT branch of the NUJ had described Mr Salem’s sudden disappearance as an extension of the deteriorating state of insecurity in the nation’s capital and again questions the efficiency of the country’s security operatives.

It urged all security agents to live up to their expectations by solving the reporter’s mysterious disappearance in due time.

The body, on Sunday, issued a notice calling on members to participate in a “peaceful march” which will culminate in the submission of a petition to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Abuja on Monday.

It asked its members to converge on the Ministry of Women Affairs Building in Abuja from where they will proceed to the IGP’s office.

This, according to the body, was part of efforts to ensure the return of Mr Salem who, as of Sunday, has now been missing for 11 days.

The notice, tittled, ‘Invite for a Peaceful march’, was signed by the secretary, NUJ FCT, Ochiaka Ugwu.

It read: “Following a congress resolution to embark on a peaceful march to Police Force Headquarters to submit petition to IGP for the safe return of our missing colleague, Comrade Tordue Henry Salem, I am directed to invite members to join in the procession that will take place 9 a.m Monday October 25, 2021.

“Members are to converge at the Ministry of Woman Affair Building by 8: am.”

The body, in line with COVID-19 protocols, urged members participating in the march “to take proper precautions while joining the march.”

It added that the chair “will give some information on marching safety before the commencement of the exercise”.

The Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ), which Mr Salem also belongs to, had simarly called on security operatives to discharge their role of protecting lives and property as expected of them in a democratic dispensation as we have in Ni

The CBJ President, Anule Emmanuel, noted that like every other citizen, journalists in Abuja and indeed the country at large require full protection as they go about their lawful duties of informing members of the public without fear of molestation, intimidation, and harassment.

He urged fellow journalists and family members of Mr Salem to be “prayerful, and remain calm while search effort is on to establish his whereabouts.”